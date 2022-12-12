Winonans gather to welcome Holiday Train after three years

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds of Winonans gathered Sunday to welcome the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.

Along with Winona, the train stops in more than two-dozen Minnesota towns on its annual ride through the northern U.S. The train also stopped in Wabasha and Hastings on Sunday.

The Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 brightly decorated rail cars. Each car is decorated with thousands of LED lights and holiday designs celebrating the season of giving.

The train brings live entertainment in exchange for donations to local food banks. Winona Volunteer Services was presented with a six-thousand-dollar check by Canadian Pacific to go towards its Ten Days of Giving.

“I just really want to thank the Winona community for being there for us, when times are hard for other people, they show their strength and their good spirit so I’m really thankful for that,” Winona Volunteer Services executive director Sandra Burke said.

The train has already raised more than $100,000 and pounds of food for local food banks this year.

City of Winona mayor Scott Sherman made an appearance to thank the community for its help in collecting donations.

Visitors enjoyed a musical performance by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.

In total the train will have made 25 stops in Minnesota by Dec. 14.

Click here to see the Holiday Trains full schedule.

