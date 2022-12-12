Tax levy increase, property development on Albert Lea city council agenda

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea City Council has a lot on its agenda Monday night as it will address the budget and tax levy increases.

The city is proposing an increase to its property tax levy to 5.75%, which is lower than the originally proposed 6.5% increase.

According to city officials, the local property tax levy makes up 31% of the total $18.1 million budget. They will also be hearing proposals for 13 properties, many of them may become housing, which is much needed in the city.

“On these 13 properties, we hope to see development of apartments,” Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg said. “Redevelopment of a house that caught on fire but was able to be saved and also, we hope to see a couple of historic building restored in the downtown with some apartment up above in the upper levels.”

Rigg said the tax levy increase is needed in order to keep up with inflation.

“In recent years, we’ve seen capital costs increase significantly, which then pushes our debt service up when we have to have to borrow for projects and greatly alters our capital improvement plan,” he said. “We’re constantly evaluating that. Looking to make the adjustments. And trying to keep the impact on the taxpayers as minimal as possible but we can shield them 100% from the inflation impact.”

The council will also vote to on increasing water and sewer fees for 2023. The cost would increase water fees by 5% and sewer fees by 7%.

According to the city, the average household uses 6,000 gallons of water per month, according to a survey of upper Midwest utilities. Based on that use, average monthly fees would increase for the following:

• Water base from $18.20 to $19.10

• Water consumption from $15.71 to $16.50

• Sewer base from $17.50 to $18.70

• Sewer consumption from $17.91 to $19.17

The city said the average monthly water and sewer bill would increase by $4.15, from $69.32 to $73.47.

According to the city, the following southern Minnesota cities in 2022, Albert Lea would still have the lower water and sewer fees (combined) per month based on average use:

• Rochester - $80.15 (includes a stormwater utility fee)

• Worthington - $81.84 (includes a stormwater utility fee)

• New Ulm - $82.28

• Austin - $82. 62 (includes a stormwater utility fee)

• Marshall - $112.66 (includes a stormwater utility fee)

• Fairmont - $131.86 (includes a stormwater utility fee)

This meeting will also be the last for Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. who will be retiring at the end of the year. Two other city councilmembers are also retiring, and it will be their last meeting, too.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea City Hall.

For more information on the city council meeting agenda, click here.

