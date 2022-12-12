Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old woman

Police are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in relation to the fatal...
Police are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in relation to the fatal stabbing of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles at her gated community in Atlanta.(Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - As police searched for a person of interest, a vigil was held for a 77-year-old woman fatally stabbed at her home in a gated Atlanta community.

Dozens of people gathered in front of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles’ home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood for the Saturday night vigil. Loved ones remembered the mother and grandmother as “one of the most wonderful people that you could ask.”

Annette Loper, a close family friend of Bowles, said she will be remembered as a loving woman and a good friend.

“Her main hobby was her golden retriever. I mean, oh my goodness, she loved,” she said.

Bowles’ family says they are still in shock by the news of her death. However, they remain positive that justice will be served, WANF reports.

Police say officers were called to a home at 6 Paces West Terrace NW just before 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Bowles, who had reportedly been stabbed multiple times, unresponsive in her garage. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a Sunday morning news conference, officials said Bowles may have walked in on at least one person trying to steal her car, a 2021 Lexus SUV. The vehicle was allegedly stolen but later recovered by police in DeKalb County.

Police are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a person of interest in the case. They are also asking for surveillance footage taken between 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, which is when it is believed the crime occurred.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at https://atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers/ or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000.

Any citizens with surveillance footage of the person of interest from this incident can share their footage with https://connectatlanta.org/.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trig Miller
Seventh grade boy makes varsity dance team
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
As consumers continue to deal with record high inflation, shoppers are now more than ever are...
Rochester ReStore seeing record sales
Iowa sees surging numbers of racoons amid less trapping
Iowa sees surging numbers of racoons amid less trapping
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends

Latest News

Steeplechase
New: Extreme Tubing at Steeplechase
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway
Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under...
Man accused of assaulting pregnant realtor arrested
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Pan Am bomb suspect awaits court as victims' families speak