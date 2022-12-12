New Rochester business brings cryotherapy to town

NXTGEN Cryo and spa
NXTGEN Cryo and spa(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nxt Gen Cryotherapy and Spa is a new business in northwest Rochester that specializes in all kinds of cryotherapy treatments. Its doors first opened in November.

The business is looking to bring all kinds of folks in, whether they are dealing with injuries or inflammatory conditions, or if they just want to recover.

KTTC’s Noah Caplan takes a look inside the new business alongside co-owner Grady Pyburn.

Click this link to learn more: NxtGen Cryotherapy & Spa

