New Rochester business brings cryotherapy to town

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nxt Gen Cryotherapy and Spa is a new business in northwest Rochester that specializes in all kinds of cryotherapy treatments. Its doors first opened in November.

The business is looking to bring all kinds of folks in, whether they are dealing with injuries or inflammatory conditions, or if they just want to recover.

KTTC’s Noah Caplan takes a look inside the new business alongside co-owner Grady Pyburn.

Click this link to learn more: NxtGen Cryotherapy & Spa

