New: Extreme Tubing at Steeplechase

By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This is the first year Steeplechase has offered Extreme Night Tubing. It takes place once the sun goes down every Friday and Saturday night as long as weather permits. Regular daytime tubing is available on Sundays.

Extreme Night Tubing consists of colorful lights and music while you tube down the lanes on the main hill. Night tubing is for people of all ages.

Private party snow tubing is offered as well.

One hour of tubing is $15, two hours is $24 and four hours is $40.

Steeplechase is located just outside of Mazeppa at: 59468 423rd Ave #1, Mazeppa, MN 55956.

If you would like to learn more or get tickets, find all the details here.

Kamie Roesler films some tubers heading down the 'super hill.'
Kamie Roesler films some tubers heading down the 'super hill.'(KTTC)

