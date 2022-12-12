Most popular Christmas candies by state

The website Candystore.com put together a list of America's favorite Christmas candies by state.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may not seem like Christmas is a candy-centric holiday, but candy canes, chocolate and peppermint-flavored candies and baking sweet treats are staples of the holiday season.

That’s why Candystore.com set out to discover the most popular Christmas candies by state.

Staff with the website put together an interactive map showing each state’s favorite candies. They say they surveyed more than 16,000 customers and checked in with candy manufacturers and distributors to get the results.

The most popular candy in Iowa is M&M’s, with Reese’s Cup Minis and Peppermint Bark rounding out the top three.

Some other favorites across the nation include peppermint bark, snickers, and chocolate Santas.

CandyStore.com says 93 percent of people give gifts of chocolate and other candies for the winter holidays.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Staff with the website also asked customers what the worst Christmas candy was, and the results may be surprising.

Christmas nougat candy topped the list of the 10 worst Christmas candies with reindeer corn and cherry cordials making the top three.

And Candy canes, though it was the non-peppermint variety, made the top five, along with Lifesavers Storybooks. See the full list here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trig Miller
Seventh grade boy makes varsity dance team
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
As consumers continue to deal with record high inflation, shoppers are now more than ever are...
Rochester ReStore seeing record sales
Iowa sees surging numbers of racoons amid less trapping
Iowa sees surging numbers of racoons amid less trapping
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends

Latest News

Camp companion joins KTTC News Today
Camp Companion hosting “Home for the Holidays” cat adoption campaign
Steeplechase
New: Extreme Tubing at Steeplechase
Holiday train returns
Holiday Train Returns After Three Years
Winonans gather to welcome Holiday Train.
Winonans gather to welcome Holiday Train after three years