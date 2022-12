ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kandice is the owner, baker, designer, and decorator of Makay Sweets, a home-based cottage food bakery that specializes in custom iced or frosted vanilla bean sugar cookies just outside of Rochester.

Kandice stopped by KTTC to show how she does her magic in frosting cookies.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.