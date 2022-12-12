Local non-profit coffee shop in need of volunteers

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – St. James Coffee is a Catholic non-profit that operates by the help of its volunteers.

While its sales have been through the roof, its volunteer force has been lacking.

St. James Coffee is looking for volunteers that are able to devote around six hours a week. Volunteers are not paid.

There are many volunteer opportunities like being a barista, cleaning, fundraising or even just being someone there to answer questions about faith.

“It is a fantastic way to integrate into the faith community here in Rochester, we are a Catholic coffee shop, but people of all faiths are definitely welcome here,” Scaccio said.

Operations manager Melissa Scaccio says training to become a volunteer doesn’t take long and is easy.

“A lot of people that come in here can’t even explain why they like this place so much,” Scaccio said. “A lot of people are intimidated to go into a church, but they are not intimidated to come to a coffee shop.”

Click here for more information about volunteer opportunities at St. James Coffee.

