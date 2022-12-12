Rochester graphic designer creates billboards for Timberwolves

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local graphic designer has finally been able to share some of her art.

If you have been driving around Rochester, you may have noticed some different billboards.

The new additions to the Rochester billboard scene were designed by local graphic designer Madison Kelly for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

These billboards were part of a campaign by the Timberwolves to highlight local graphic designers. The Timberwolves also worked with graphic designers in Duluth and Mankato.

The billboards went up in the middle of November and Kelly had free creative reign when designing them.

“I wanted to do something that showed Rochester through a more personal lens, I feel like we often view Rochester through a very medical lens,” Kelly said. “I have lived here my whole life and I have a lot of really fond memories of Rochester, and I really wanted to showcase that in my billboards.”

The campaign managers wanted a design that was inspired by its new city edition jersey.

“This is one of the biggest clients that I have worked with as a freelance designer so that was pretty exciting for me just as a moment in my career and it’s really cool to see them around town and to have people come up to me and say they saw my work,” Kelly said.

To find out more about Kelly and her work, click here.

