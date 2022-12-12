Holidays in Harmony Featured on Midwest Access

December 14
December 14(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Holidays in Harmony is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. Midwest Access was live in Harmony on Tuesday previewing the event and showing more of what Harmony has to offer.

Hanson Horse Farm will provide horse-drawn wagon rides around Harmony to see light displays, and there will be s’mores stations at the Visitors Center.

Jem Theatre will have free popcorn and will be playing claymation Christmas movies Wednesday as well.

There will also be crafts for kids at the Visitors Center, and there will be a gift-wrapping station there as well.

