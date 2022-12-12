Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

The Golden Corral staff in Tennessee each received $100 from an anonymous customer. (WVLT)
By Richard Mason and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week.

An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant.

The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting.

All employees, including management, received $100.

“That’s just so special that there are people out there that still appreciate you like that,” server Melnee Clayton said of the generous tip.

Bakery manager Johnny Smith plans to keep the giving spirit going by paying it forward.

“I’ll spend it on somebody else, you know, to make their Christmas better than it would’ve been,” Smith said.

“Whoever you are out there, thank you, and we wish you many blessings,” Clayton added.

