Giving the perfect dietitian approved gift this holiday season

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Hy-Vee registered dietitian joined Midwest Access to give us some fun and healthy-ish ideas for gifts this holiday season.

Below are different recipes that you can make yourself:

Barley Wild Rice Soup Mix - Serves 6

All you need:

  • ½ cup dried pearl barley
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee dried chopped onions
  • ½ cup wild rice
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee dried green split peas
  • 2 tsp Hy-Vee Italian seasoning
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee lemon pepper
  • 2 tbsp Hy-Vee instant beef bouillon granules
  • 1 tsp dried minced garlic

All you do to prepare dry mix:

  • Place barley in a 1-pint jar with a tight-fitting lid.
  • Add dried onion, rice and peas in layers.
  • In a small bowl, combine Italian seasoning, lemon pepper, bouillon granules and minced garlic. Place in jar.
  • Put lid on jar and attach label.

Jar Label:

Barley Wild Rice Soup

Place soup mix in a Dutch oven. Add 10 cups water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 45 minutes or until rice is tender.

Recipe source can be found here.

Additional Gift in a Jar Recipe Ideas:

Cookies for Santa Jar Mix

All you need:

  • 1-1/3 cups flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 cup cooking oats
  • ¾ cup M&M’s
  • ¾ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 1/3–½ cup chopped pecans

All you do to prepare dry mix:

  • Layer ingredients in a quart-size jar. Put lid on jar and attach label.
  • Give as a gift to someone or follow instructions on label and bake before Christmas Eve for Santa!

Jar Label:

Cookies for Santa

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Stir dry ingredients in a large bowl and add:

1½ cups butter (almost melted)

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

Combine thoroughly and roll into 1½-inch balls and bake for 10 minutes.

Recipe source: Hy-Vee dietitians

Banana Chip Muffin Mix

All you need:

  • 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • ¾ cup mini semisweet chocolate chips (or can use mini-size M&M’s)

All you do to prepare dry mix:

  • At the base of a 1-quart glass jar layer flour, baking powder and salt. Then add packed brown sugar and chocolate chips.
  • Put lid on jar and attach label.

Jar Label:

Banana Chip Muffins

Preheat oven to 400◦F.

Whisk together:

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (2 large)

½ cup butter, melted

2 eggs

½ tsp vanilla extract

Stir in dry muffin ingredients until moistened.

Mini Muffins (4 doz.): Fill greased or paper-lined miniature muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake for 9–10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Regular-Size Muffins (1½ doz.): Fill greased or paper-lined miniature muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake for 14–16 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Recipe source: Hy-Vee dietitians

Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

All you need:

  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¾ cup packed brown sugar
  • ¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • ¼ cup chopped walnuts
  • ½ cup quick cooking oats

All you do to prepare dry mix:

  • In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Layer flour mixture, brown sugar, ½ cup chocolate chips, cranberries, walnuts, oats and remaining ¼ cup chocolate chips in a 1-quart glass jar.
  • Put lid on jar and attach label.

Jar Label:

Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

Preheat oven to 350◦F.

Beat together in a large bowl until blended:

2/3 cup softened butter

1 egg

¾ tsp vanilla extract

Add dry cookie mix ingredients and stir to combine.

Place rounded spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. (Makes about 2½ dozen cookies.) Bake 10–15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on wire rack.

Recipe source: Hy-Vee dietitians

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

