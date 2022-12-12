Giving the perfect dietitian approved gift this holiday season
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Hy-Vee registered dietitian joined Midwest Access to give us some fun and healthy-ish ideas for gifts this holiday season.
Below are different recipes that you can make yourself:
Barley Wild Rice Soup Mix - Serves 6
All you need:
- ½ cup dried pearl barley
- ½ cup Hy-Vee dried chopped onions
- ½ cup wild rice
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee dried green split peas
- 2 tsp Hy-Vee Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee lemon pepper
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee instant beef bouillon granules
- 1 tsp dried minced garlic
All you do to prepare dry mix:
- Place barley in a 1-pint jar with a tight-fitting lid.
- Add dried onion, rice and peas in layers.
- In a small bowl, combine Italian seasoning, lemon pepper, bouillon granules and minced garlic. Place in jar.
- Put lid on jar and attach label.
Jar Label:
Barley Wild Rice Soup
Place soup mix in a Dutch oven. Add 10 cups water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 45 minutes or until rice is tender.
Additional Gift in a Jar Recipe Ideas:
Cookies for Santa Jar Mix
All you need:
- 1-1/3 cups flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 cup cooking oats
- ¾ cup M&M’s
- ¾ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1/3–½ cup chopped pecans
All you do to prepare dry mix:
- Layer ingredients in a quart-size jar. Put lid on jar and attach label.
- Give as a gift to someone or follow instructions on label and bake before Christmas Eve for Santa!
Jar Label:
Cookies for Santa
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Stir dry ingredients in a large bowl and add:
1½ cups butter (almost melted)
1 egg, slightly beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
Combine thoroughly and roll into 1½-inch balls and bake for 10 minutes.
Recipe source: Hy-Vee dietitians
Banana Chip Muffin Mix
All you need:
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- ¾ cup mini semisweet chocolate chips (or can use mini-size M&M’s)
All you do to prepare dry mix:
- At the base of a 1-quart glass jar layer flour, baking powder and salt. Then add packed brown sugar and chocolate chips.
- Put lid on jar and attach label.
Jar Label:
Banana Chip Muffins
Preheat oven to 400◦F.
Whisk together:
1 cup mashed ripe bananas (2 large)
½ cup butter, melted
2 eggs
½ tsp vanilla extract
Stir in dry muffin ingredients until moistened.
Mini Muffins (4 doz.): Fill greased or paper-lined miniature muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake for 9–10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
Regular-Size Muffins (1½ doz.): Fill greased or paper-lined miniature muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake for 14–16 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
Recipe source: Hy-Vee dietitians
Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
All you need:
- 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ¾ cup packed brown sugar
- ¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts
- ½ cup quick cooking oats
All you do to prepare dry mix:
- In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Layer flour mixture, brown sugar, ½ cup chocolate chips, cranberries, walnuts, oats and remaining ¼ cup chocolate chips in a 1-quart glass jar.
- Put lid on jar and attach label.
Jar Label:
Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies
Preheat oven to 350◦F.
Beat together in a large bowl until blended:
2/3 cup softened butter
1 egg
¾ tsp vanilla extract
Add dry cookie mix ingredients and stir to combine.
Place rounded spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. (Makes about 2½ dozen cookies.) Bake 10–15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on wire rack.
Recipe source: Hy-Vee dietitians
