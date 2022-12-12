Camp Companion hosting “Home for the Holidays” cat adoption campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Camp Companion Animal Rescue is partnering with PetSmart South this holiday season to find forever homes for its nearly 300 cats and kittens through its “Home for the Holidays” adoption event.

Every day through Sunday, December 18, people can meet and visit the cats at PetSmart South, located at 4603 Maine Avenue Southeast, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to create a bond and apply to adopt.

The adoption fee is $120 plus tax.

All adoptable cats have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations, per their age.

The nonprofit’s goal is to find loving, forever homes for as many felines living in foster homes.

For more information about adoptable cats, click here.

