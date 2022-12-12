A big storm system brings wintry weather this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying a peaceful start to the week today, but thick clouds have moved into the area while southeast winds have increased as a large and dynamic storm system approaches from the southwest. We’ll have gray skies with high temperatures in the low 30s today. Those brisk southeast winds will reach 20 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill values in the teens and low 20s.

Temps will hover in the low 30s for most of the day. (KTTC)

Isolated showers will develop late tonight, possibly leading to an icy coating from freezing rain along and west of Interstate 35. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s with gusty southeast winds that will reach 30 miles per hour.

We'll have freezing rain in part of the area early Tuesday with rain and snow showers for the bulk of the day. (KTTC)

After a little freezing rain to the west of Rochester early in the morning, we’ll have periods of rain and light snow across the area Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with strong, gusty southeast winds that will reach 45 miles per hour at times.

We’ll have rain and a few sparse snow showers from Tuesday night through Wednesday, but no accumulation is expected. Winds will be a bit lighter Wednesday, but still, with a brisk southeast breeze, wind chill values will be in the upper 20s. The actual air temperatures will be in the upper 30s in the afternoon, several degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

A large storm system will bring a wintry mix and then snow chances to the area during the week. (KTTC)

Colder air aloft will rotate into the region on the backside of the storm system Thursday and the result will be periods of light to moderate snow that may develop in the area. At this point, it’s too early to say how much accumulation we’ll encounter, but there will be at least a chance of light to moderate snowfall between Thursday morning and early Friday, the bulk of which would likely fall on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 30 Thursday with the upper 20s and brisk winds in store for Friday.

Temps will be seasonable throughout the work week and then become much colder over the weekend. (KTTC)

Saturday will be cloudy, but dry in the wake of the departing storm system. High temperatures will be in the upper teens. Sunday looks a bit sunnier and high temperatures will be in the lower teens.

Temps will be much colder in the next weedk. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.