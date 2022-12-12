American college student goes missing while studying abroad in France

Community members gathered to share their experiences with Kenny Deland Jr. and pray for his safe return home. (Credit: WHAM, Deland family, CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(Gray News) - Kenny Deland Jr., a senior at St. John Fisher University, disappeared while studying abroad in France.

His family said they last heard from him on Nov. 27 via Whatsapp when he left his host family’s residence and boarded a train headed for Valence, France.

His phone last pinged on Nov. 30.

According to bank statements, Deland made a small purchase at a sporting goods store in Montelimar, France, about 50 miles from Valence, France, on Dec. 3. He was also seen on surveillance camera entering the store. This is the last known sighting of Deland.

Deland is a white male with blond hair. He is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, scarf, gray beanie, blue jeans or slacks, a black backpack and sneakers.

Deland is on the French missing-persons list, and if he leaves the country by train, his passport will ping, but there are other ways to travel without using a passport.

His international studies are finished on Saturday, and his visa expires on Jan. 20, 2023.

You can find more information or submit a tip here.

