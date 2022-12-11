Winona Angels helps hundreds of families.

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Giving back is something everyone strives to do, but founder of Winona Angels Alycia Lockwood has gone above and beyond.

Lockwood founded Winona Angels in 2017 and started by sponsoring 40 families, since then Winona Angels has helped hundreds of families. This year Winona Angels has sponsored more than 200 families, but still has around 20 families that are in need of help.

While they are called the Winona Angels, Lockwood says they are willing to help anywhere.

Lockwood’s family has been helped by Habitat for Humanity and Make a Wish; she has since made it her life’s mission to help others.

“I am going to continue to help as many people as we can. Some people don’t have food, some people don’t have anything to give their kids and they need that. I don’t define a family, I don’t care if it’s just you or if it’s your grandparents, we still have families, I have like 20 families right now that need to be sponsored and you’re really helping people,” Lockwood said.

Families apply to receive help by sending an application to Winona Angels stating what they need and why they need help. From there Winona Angels posts their lists to the Facebook community in hopes other people will help sponsor these families.

“We needed help last year because making ends meet is tight around Christmas time,” Winona Angels recipient Danny Lund said. “Every little bit helps, without it, we’d have a few gifts under the tree but with Winona Angels my 12-year-old still gets help today from it, I mean she’s still reading the same books she was given last year.”

While many families are in need during the holiday season, Lockwood says she’s willing to help anytime.

“If you come to me in July and say, hey I need a car seat, I will find a way to get you a car seat,” Lockwood said.

Winona Angels has also received help from agencies like Fastenal, Culvers, Winona Sandwich Company and more.

Lockwood is helped by Beth Wiant in arranging sponsors for families in need.

Lockwood says she is thankful for everyone who helps make Winona Angels possible. For more information about how to sponsor a family this season, click here.

