Rochester ReStore seeing record sales

High inflation driving traffic
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As consumers continue to deal with record high inflation, shoppers are now more than ever are looking for deals, especially with Christmas ahead.

The Rochester ReStore is a discount retail store that sells gently used or brand-new items for a do-it-yourself project or if you’re looking for that special treasure or antique.

The ReStore saw higher than normal sales during Covid as people were locked down and wanted to re-decorate with newer items like couches, refrigerators and other household items

Now with skyrocketing high prices customers are flocking to the ReStore more than ever for quality items for almost half the cost.

“It’s been wonderful as our sales keep going up and up and it’s really nice because we help the community by building homes for people in need of affordable housing,” said store manager John Timm.

Money raised at the ReStore helps Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity to get families affordable housing. Affordable housing continues to be a growing problem locally and across Minnesota.

