Quiet and cloudy conditions persist tonight and tomorrow; Next weather maker moves in to the region Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sunshine made an appearance throughout the day here in southeast Minnesota and this afternoon has felt pleasant. A lot more melting has occurred today as well from Friday’s snowfall. High temperatures across the region Sunday were in the low to mid-30s.

Today's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Cloudy conditions will persist through the overnight hours and into Monday. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid-20s and winds will be from the southeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Enjoy tomorrow’s quiet conditions because we’re tracking a low-pressure system to impact the Upper Midwest through the majority of the week. Pivoting back to tomorrow though, high temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s again with mainly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour and wind gusts up to around 25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

As the low-pressure system inches its way toward the Upper Midwest, winds will increase. The strongest winds and wind gusts are looking to impact the region on Tuesday and combined with the rain/snow mix that is expected, visibility will be reduced at times. The main precipitation type on Tuesday is looking to be rainfall before more of a wintry mix on Wednesday. The wintry mix will then transition over to isolated snowfall Thursday and Friday. Overall accumulations are looking to be minor, however, there are still a few days before the system even reaches us, so of course, timing/location/precipitation can change.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

