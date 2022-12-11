Officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody

U.S. and Scottish officials say the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a...
U.S. and Scottish officials say the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - U.S. and Scottish officials say the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody.

Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement that the families of those who died had been told the news.

Pan Am flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988, leaving 270 people dead.

It remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil. In 2001, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of bombing the flight. He is the only person so far convicted over the attack.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trig Miller
Seventh grade boy makes varsity dance team
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays

Latest News

As consumers continue to deal with record high inflation, shoppers are now more than ever are...
Rochester ReStore seeing record sales
Holiday makers mark
Holiday makers market
Holiday maker market
Holiday Makers Market sees strong turnout
Bearwood Barn holiday market
Bearwood Barn Holiday Market draws crowd