Officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody

LONDON (AP) - U.S. and Scottish officials say the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody.

Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement that the families of those who died had been told the news.

Pan Am flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988, leaving 270 people dead.

It remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil. In 2001, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of bombing the flight. He is the only person so far convicted over the attack.

