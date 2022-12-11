Cloudy and quiet Sunday; Tracking our next system Tue. through Fri.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures today will be similar to where they were yesterday, with highs in the low to mid-30s across the region. Skies will be mainly cloudy and winds will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Low temperatures across the region tonight will be in the low to mid-20s. Mostly cloudy skies will persist into the overnight hours as well and winds will be from the southeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Monday will be the calm before the storm as our next system will move into the region Tuesday. High temperatures tomorrow will once again be in the low to mid-30s. Skies across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will be cloudy again Monday and winds will increase a bit as the low-pressure system inches closer to the Upper-Midwest. Winds will be from the southeast between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts into the upper-20s possible throughout the region.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

As the system pushes into southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, Tuesday is looking to have the strongest winds and wind gusts of the week with sustained winds around 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts into the mid-40s possible. Strong gusts will continue into Wednesday.

Wind Speed and Gusts: Next Five Days (KTTC)

Our next weather-maker is still three days out, however, Tuesday is looking to bring rain and the chance for freezing rain to the region before transitioning to a rain/snow mix on Wednesday. The rain/snow mix will then transition to snow for the region on Thursday and Friday as temperatures cool to below freezing.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.