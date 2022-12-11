Bearwood Barn Holiday Market draws crowd

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Bearwood Barn in Byron saw a strong turnout Saturday for its holiday market.

The barn hosted more than 40 small business owners and vendors selling their handmade, high-quality items to help market goers find the perfect gift.

Vendors traveled all the way away from Iowa and the twin cities to Byron sell their goods.

“It’s huge for the community as we have members form the community as vendors,” Organizer Katie Trelstad-Andrist said. “It includes Byron, Rochester and Stewartville. “We have vendors from Iowa even the cities come down for this, so it extends a broad range. People can get together, do some holiday shopping, find very unique gifts that you can’t find in a store. And then just the communication or gathering together.”

