World Cup fans attend outdoor watch party in Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the World Cup reaching its biggest matches yet, downtown Rochester is offering a fun and inclusive way to watch the remaining games.

In Peace Plaza, the semifinal matches and the final are being played on a big TV screen. Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) says it’s the first time it’s had an outdoor viewing party for any sporting event.

Some people walking past stopped to watch the final minutes of the Argentina-Netherlands match. They said the event is uniquely Minnesotan.

“There was a small group that was looking to bring a more permanent screen into Peace Plaza, and so we thought the FIFA World Cup games are going on, this might be a good way to test out an actual screen in Peace Plaza that isn’t permanent, so that’s kinda where the idea got started,” said Katie Adelman the RDA Director of Content and Communication.

Viewing parties for the World Cup will go until the conclusion of the tournament. The Final is Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m.

