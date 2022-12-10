World Cup fans attend outdoor watch party in Peace Plaza

World Cup fans attend outdoor watch party in Peace Plaza
World Cup fans attend outdoor watch party in Peace Plaza(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the World Cup reaching its biggest matches yet, downtown Rochester is offering a fun and inclusive way to watch the remaining games.

In Peace Plaza, the semifinal matches and the final are being played on a big TV screen. Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) says it’s the first time it’s had an outdoor viewing party for any sporting event.

Some people walking past stopped to watch the final minutes of the Argentina-Netherlands match. They said the event is uniquely Minnesotan.

“There was a small group that was looking to bring a more permanent screen into Peace Plaza, and so we thought the FIFA World Cup games are going on, this might be a good way to test out an actual screen in Peace Plaza that isn’t permanent, so that’s kinda where the idea got started,” said Katie Adelman the RDA Director of Content and Communication.

Viewing parties for the World Cup will go until the conclusion of the tournament. The Final is Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead

Latest News

Man dressed as Santa vows to fill a school bus with toys
Man dressed as Santa vows to fill a school bus with toys
First snow day sledding
First snow day sledding
Trying to set record for snowball
Trying to set world record for snowball
Trig Miller
Seventh grade boy makes varsity dance team