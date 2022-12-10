Wintry mix gradually ending tonight; Patchy fog possible early Sunday

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today was much quieter weather-wise across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, however, some periodic light snow showers and drizzle have moved through the region. Light snow and drizzle will gradually end as the evening progresses, some areas of patchy fog may develop though, late this evening and into early Sunday morning. Low temperatures across the region tonight will be in the upper teens and low-20s. Skies will be mainly cloudy and winds will be from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Patchy fog is also possible across the area early Sunday morning. If out early tomorrow morning, exercise caution as there may be areas of reduced visibility. High temperatures Sunday will once again be in the low to mid-30s, very seasonal. The sun should make an appearance tomorrow after being hidden by clouds for the past few days. Winds will be mostly calm from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Our next-weather maker is a low-pressure system that is still currently in the Pacific Northwest. The system is looking to impact the area starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. As the system approaches southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, gusty conditions will make their way back to the area with strong gusts expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Wind and Gust Forecast
Wind and Gust Forecast(KTTC)

There are still many unknowns with our next system, but currently, a wintry mix is expected Tuesday and Wednesday before transitioning over to snowfall on Thursday. Temperatures will remain seasonal through the majority of the week before cooling heading into next weekend.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

