Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Trig Miller
Seventh grade boy makes varsity dance team
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

FILE - Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes attend the Ms. Foundation for Women Gloria...
Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84
Holiday maker market
Holiday Makers Market sees strong turnout
The Heisman trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan,...
USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
Bearwood Barn holiday market
Bearwood Barn Holiday Market draws crowd
Bearwood Barn Holiday Market draws crowd
Bearwood Barn Holiday market draws crowd