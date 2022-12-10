Trying to set world record for snowball

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Six neighborhood children say they used their first snow day of the school year to try and set the world record for the size of a snowball. They say for about an hour they pushed it about a block. Despite having the day off, the kids say they still got some learning in because of working together.

“I learned that sportsmanship counts, like how our P.E. teachers say in our school, and we used a lot of teamwork to get it from there to here,” snowball builder Hailey Allen said.

Guiness world records says the world’s largest snowball is over ten meters in its circumference, the girls think their snowball is at least the biggest ever in their neighborhood.

