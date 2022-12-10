Seventh grade boy makes varsity dance team

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a high school activity that’s typically performed by girls, but recently, more boys are joining the sport of dance.

This season, the Zumbrota-Mezeppa varsity dance team has two boys on their troupe, and one of them is only a seventh grader.

Trig Miller may be new to the Cougar varsity dance team, but he’s no stranger to the sport.

He’s been dancing at the Zumbrota Dance Studio for a few years and this year, decided to try out for the school dance team.

He made varsity as a seventh grader, which is pretty rare for the team. When he found out he made the team, he says he started screaming because he was so excited to be part of the dance troupe.

His favorite dance styles are high kick and jazz.

Although he may seem shy at first, his personality comes out in his dancing with impressive moves and big facial expressions.

There are actually two boys on the team, but senior Dylon Rowe is currently out on injury.

“I like just performing for all the people, like aerials, toe-touches, turns,” Trigg said. “I want to keep doing dance and keep doing what I love in dance.”

Head Coach Kristi Roth says this season, the team hopes to be conference champions in both jazz and high kick. The team also hopes to make it to state finals and place in the top three.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.