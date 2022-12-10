Rochester 2nd annual TubaChristmas concert

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota musicians are spreading holiday cheer through Christmas carols.

Saturday was the second annual TubaChristmas concert at Hope Summit Christian Church.

It was a free holiday concert featuring 46 tuba and baritone players from across the state. The group’s youngest member is 11 years old, and its oldest member is 74 years old.

Each musician paid $10 to perform, and the money will go toward local day center The Landing.

“To be able to have kids to be able to play with professional musicians and just sit next to them, they get so much experience and it’s something they never get, so I really hope it just promotes music education here in Rochester and surrounding areas,” TubaChristmas Rochester coordinator Abby Brown said.

Around 100 people came to enjoy the music and singalong. There was also free-will donation basket at the door for concertgoers to donate to The Landing.

