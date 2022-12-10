Pancake breakfast toy drive

Benefitting Toys for Tots
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In these tough economic times with record high inflation many families are struggling to afford toys for Christmas. One organization in Rochester wanted to make an impact Saturday morning with a pancake toy drive.

Members from the American Legion flipped and served up breakfast Saturday to help Toys for Tots.

Last year Toys for Tots received over 30,000 toy donations and distributed those toys to over 8,000 kids in southeast Minnesota.

This year has been a bigger challenge with the economy and this event hopes to make a jolt in donations.

“This event is extremely important especially with the sky high prices out there. Inflation is astronomically high. It’s a huge deal for us to help today so every child will have a toy for Christmas this year said Ben Schellhammer.

Patrons who attended with a new unwrapped gift got a free breakfast with pancakes, sausages and drinks.

Toys for Tots partners with other non-profits in Rochester like Christmas Anonymous and the Salvation Army.

