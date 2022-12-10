MnDOT plow workers work to keep road clear

Our roads are mostly clear Friday evening, thanks to the hard work of our MnDot road maintenance workers.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You might have noticed the holidays are bringing more than just gifts this year. The season also brought along a whole lot of snow.

While everyone is grateful for their efforts, it’s also a good time to remember to show courtesy to other drivers, especially those driving MnDOT Trucks.

KTTC had the chance to speak with a MnDOT worker and ride in a plow. He encourages people to be patient with our MnDOT drivers as they work to make our roads safer.

“Just give us some time, some space. We go a lot slower, about 30 mph. We know speeds are 60, 65 in some places. We never know if we have to turn sharp around a guardrail or a sign to back out of the lane if we’re on the shoulder. Just give us some time. We’re getting it cleaned up as fast as we can ,” MnDOT plow driver Joe Fenske said. “Just be aware of us, give we can. Hope everyone gets home safe.”

