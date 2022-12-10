Man dressed as Santa vows to fill a school bus with toys

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Spring Valley man is refusing to leave a school bus until it’s filled with toys.

Retired marine Greg Brooks, dressed as Santa Claus, is working to secure the toys for children in the area this holiday season.

Brooks is partnering with Toys for Tots and says he will sleep in the bus until it’s filled with enough toys. He says a couple of days in the bus is worth it for the children who deserve a good Christmas.

“I’m a former Marine, and it sticks in my heart,” Brooks said. “There are several kids in this area that won’t have a good Christmas if we don’t put something together so they can have a good Christmas.”

Throughout the day Friday people stopped by to drop off their toys. Cars and trucks drove by honking their horns in support.

Brooks is also a member of the Spring Valley City Council.

