Light snow, drizzle, and freezing drizzle possible Saturday; Partly cloudy & quiet Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa are under weather alerts to start off this Saturday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for areas highlighted in gray including Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in northern Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 AM for areas in purple including Freeborn, Steele, and Goodhue counties. Use extra caution this morning when out on the roads as visibilities may be reduced, especially in northern Iowa. Slick spots are also possible throughout the area due to some light wintry mix moving through southeast Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

Current Weather Alerts (KTTC)

There is a chance for some light snow, freezing drizzle, and drizzle throughout the day across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Little to no accumulation is expected, however, continue to exercise caution when driving as slick spots are possible across the area. High temperatures across the region today will be in the low to mid-30s with mainly cloudy skies and mixed precipitation. Winds today will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight will be cloudy and quiet with low temperatures across the region in the teens and 20s. Winds will be from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days weather-wise as high temperatures will remain in the low to mid-30s, but conditions will be quiet and skies across the region will be partly cloudy. Winds will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures through the week will continue to be near-average, in the low to mid-30s. Sunday and Monday will be quiet and the sun will make an appearance after the past few days have been cloudy. Our next weather-maker is looking to move into the area Tuesday and continue through Thursday with a wintry mix likely Tuesday and Wednesday before transitioning over to snowfall on Thursday. Friday looks to be quiet again and a little bit cooler with a high of 26.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.