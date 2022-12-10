First snow day sledding

First snow day sledding
First snow day sledding(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Judd Park, one of the two designated sledding hills in Rochester saw kids big and small shred the hill with toboggins, saucers, and tubes. Some parents at Judd hill, say they’re thankful for the much-needed entertainment on the first snow day of the year.

“Definitely going to be great when it comes to bedtime so they can just go to bed easily,” parent Quoces Gilliam said. “This is great for that kind of activity to get them tired and ready for bed.”

Some parents at the sledding hill said plenty of hot coca would be on tap following all the fun.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead

Latest News

World Cup fans attend outdoor watch party in Peace Plaza
World Cup fans attend outdoor watch party in Peace Plaza
Man dressed as Santa vows to fill a school bus with toys
Man dressed as Santa vows to fill a school bus with toys
Trying to set record for snowball
Trying to set world record for snowball
Trig Miller
Seventh grade boy makes varsity dance team