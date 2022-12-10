First snow day sledding

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Judd Park, one of the two designated sledding hills in Rochester saw kids big and small shred the hill with toboggins, saucers, and tubes. Some parents at Judd hill, say they’re thankful for the much-needed entertainment on the first snow day of the year.

“Definitely going to be great when it comes to bedtime so they can just go to bed easily,” parent Quoces Gilliam said. “This is great for that kind of activity to get them tired and ready for bed.”

Some parents at the sledding hill said plenty of hot coca would be on tap following all the fun.

