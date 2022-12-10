Drizzle/flurries possible tonight & Saturday; Recapping snowfall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many locations managed several inches of snowfall between Thursday night and Friday morning. The highest amounts settled across Mower and Fillmore counties.

Snowfall reports (KTTC)

Our latest winter storm brought record-breaking snowfall and rainfall to Rochester. RST picked up 5.2″ of snowfall and 0.43″ of rainfall.

Record snowfall (KTTC)

record rainfall (KTTC)

A quieter evening is in store for the region with overnight temps in the upper 20s and low 30s with overcast skies. Areas of patchy fog and drizzle/freezing drizzle are possible overnight, so use extra caution on the roads tonight. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

Areas of drizzle/freezing drizzle will linger into Saturday morning with overcast skies for the remainder of the day. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-30s with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Conditions remain quiet Sunday and Monday with overcast skies remaining. Temperatures will be seasonably warm in the low to mid-30s and light winds.

Upcoming precip (KTTC)

All eyes turn to the middle of next week as our next weather-maker is set to impact the Upper Midwest. Current models indicate a wintry mix is possible Tuesday and Wednesday with all snow possible Thursday. This next event is several days away so there are still uncertainties in the exact storm track and timing, in addition to the exact precipitation types we’ll be dished out. Be sure to keep an on the forecast for more details in the coming days.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.