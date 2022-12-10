Drizzle/flurries possible tonight & Saturday; Recapping snowfall

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many locations managed several inches of snowfall between Thursday night and Friday morning. The highest amounts settled across Mower and Fillmore counties.

Snowfall reports
Snowfall reports(KTTC)

Our latest winter storm brought record-breaking snowfall and rainfall to Rochester. RST picked up 5.2″ of snowfall and 0.43″ of rainfall.

Record snowfall
Record snowfall(KTTC)
record rainfall
record rainfall(KTTC)

A quieter evening is in store for the region with overnight temps in the upper 20s and low 30s with overcast skies. Areas of patchy fog and drizzle/freezing drizzle are possible overnight, so use extra caution on the roads tonight. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

Areas of drizzle/freezing drizzle will linger into Saturday morning with overcast skies for the remainder of the day. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-30s with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Conditions remain quiet Sunday and Monday with overcast skies remaining. Temperatures will be seasonably warm in the low to mid-30s and light winds.

Upcoming precip
Upcoming precip(KTTC)

All eyes turn to the middle of next week as our next weather-maker is set to impact the Upper Midwest. Current models indicate a wintry mix is possible Tuesday and Wednesday with all snow possible Thursday. This next event is several days away so there are still uncertainties in the exact storm track and timing, in addition to the exact precipitation types we’ll be dished out. Be sure to keep an on the forecast for more details in the coming days.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
Trig Miller
Seventh grade boy makes varsity dance team

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Light snow, drizzle, and freezing drizzle possible Saturday; Partly cloudy & quiet Sunday
Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast - 12/9/22
Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast - 12/9/22
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News Today.
Snow winds down today; more rain and snow showers are in store next week
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News Today.
Ted's Friday Morning Weather