Christmas Anonymous store opens for shoppers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After weeks of gathering donations, the Christmas Anonymous store opened to shoppers Saturday.

Families were able to stop by Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester to pick out toys and clothes for their families.

Around 560 families shopped for Christmas presents.

Volunteers say the donation turnout was a success. Due to the high number of donations, families were able to pick out two toys per kid.

Each family was escorted by a volunteer who helped show them around the store. After items were picked, volunteers helped package and load their gifts into their cars.

”Our goal is to make sure that families in need for their kids for toys for Christmas, so they have the same kind of Christmas that all of their friends do. Just because your family might be needed some help this year, maybe you won’t need it next year,” Christmas Anonymous vice president Gail Sauter said.

It takes more than 400 volunteers to put on the store every year. Organizers will start planning for next year’s toy drive in February.

“We have a lot of families that come back and volunteer after they’ve gone through so that’s really fun for us too,” Sauter said.

