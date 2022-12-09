Wisconsin state health secretary leaving post

Wisconsin’s state health secretary who has held the job the past two years, including as the COVID-19 vaccine was first being distributed, is leaving Gov. Tony Evers administration
Karen Timberlake
Karen Timberlake(Wisconsin DHS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s state health secretary who has held the job the past two years, including as the COVID-19 vaccine was first being distributed, is leaving Gov. Tony Evers administration, the governor announced Friday.

Karen Timblerlake is the second Cabinet member to announce since Evers won reelection that they will not be returning. Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole retired last month.

Evers has not named replacements for either post.

Timberlake became the Department of Health Services secretary in January 2021 after her predecessor, Andrea Palm, left for a job in President Joe Biden's administration. Timberlake is among many of Evers' appointees who never received a confirmation vote in the Senate, but that didn't prevent her from doing the job.

Timberlake will leave on Jan. 2, the day before Evers is sworn in to his second term, the governor's office said.

“Karen joined our administration at a critical time during the coronavirus pandemic, bringing with her a wealth of experience and expertise," Evers said in a statement. “We owe her our gratitude for returning to this role during an incredibly challenging time for our state, and there’s no question that she helped us save lives.”

It was the second time Timberlake served as state health secretary. She also held the post under Gov. Jim Doyle for the final two years and eight months of his second term.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
Trig Miller
Seventh grade boy makes varsity dance team

Latest News

How senators ‘defied political gravity’ on same-sex marriage
Rising numbers of students also reported symptoms of depression, self-harm and thoughts of...
Wisconsin youth health survey shows stress up since COVID-19
(FILE)
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Wisconsin Republicans urge Gov. Tony Evers to delete his TikTok account and pull the app from...
Wisconsin Republicans ask Democrat Evers to ban TikTok