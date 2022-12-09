Volunteers gearing up for Christmas Anonymous store

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Community members are coming together to make sure every child has a present to open this Christmas. Christmas Anonymous volunteers are busy organizing donations and getting ready for the Christmas Anonymous Store this Saturday.

“We have tons of toys, and we’re thrilled to be able to give them out on Saturday,” Christmas Anonymous president Beth Kosta said.

More than 350 families are registered to shop this year. That’s around 1,500 kids.

“When the parents can come and pick specific things for their kids. They know about what the kid wants than what we could guess from the information we got,” Kosta said.

For the past few years, the organization has had to modify its store to a curbside pickup method due to the pandemic.

“It’s exciting to be back in the building and see everything go up. It’s amazing how we get everything done, but it just seems to work,” Christmas Anonymous board member and former president Brad Brech said.

“Lots of these volunteers haven’t gotten to be with us for three years and we haven’t gotten to serve the needy of Rochester in this way in a long time,” Kosta said.

Many volunteers have been participating in Christmas Anonymous for more than two decades.

“It’s just a great organization. We have a lot of fun doing it, and it’s great to help so many families,” Brech said.

And they keep coming back to help bring some Christmas magic to every family.

“I’m so proud to be able to live in a community where people will donate these things so that we can all as a community make life better for everyone,” Kosta said.

“Just knowing that the kids had a Christmas is just a great feeling for all of us,” Brech said.

There is still a need for volunteers this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store. Volunteers will walk around with each shopper to help them find the items they need.

