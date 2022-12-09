Toy options under $20 with ABC & Toy Zone

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Steve Nordhus and his wife own ABC & Toy Zone in Rochester. We made a stop at his store to visit Santa and check out some affordable gifts for the holiday season, and some legos. Legos aren’t always the cheapest, but many are a novelty, and ABC & Toy Zone have many lego options.

The store has been in Rochester since 1993.

It is located at 122 17th Ave NW, Miracle Mile Shopping Center, Rochester, MN 55901.

Find more from its website here.

