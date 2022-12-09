Tommy Thompson Headlines Goonie’s Comedy Club

Goonie's Comedy Headliner
Goonie's Comedy Headliner(Tommy Thompson)
By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Goonie’s Comedy Club is located off South Broadway in Rochester. Each weekend comedy fans show up at the new location ready to laugh.

This week, Tommy Thompson headlines at the club.

According to Goonie’s Website:

“Tommy Thompson has a brand of comedy that is as unique as he is. His emphatic delivery and highenergy makes him fun to see time and again. He dishes out the comedy laughs with a distinct style that will make you leave his show feeling exhausted from laughing!”

De’Angilo Funches is the feature comedian.

If you would like tickets to the show, find them here.

Location: 1625 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN 55904

