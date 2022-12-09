Snow winds down today; more rain and snow showers are in store next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As promised, we’re dealing with snowy and treacherous conditions across the area thanks to a potent storm system that is pushing through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Snowfall totals will reach three to seven inches in much of the area with slightly lighter amounts north of Rochester. Snow will slowly wind down from west to east in the late morning and the afternoon will be blissfully dry, giving us a chance to work on snow removal. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk east wind that will reach 15 miles per hour, giving us a wind chill index in the teens to low 20s.

Snow will wind down in the midday hours. High temps will be in the low 30s this afternoon. (KTTC)

Snowfall totals will reach four to five inches in Rochester. Lighter amounts are expected north of the city and higher totals are being measured to the south. Snowfall of six to seven inches can be expected with a stray measurement of eight inches possible in some spots. (KTTC)

A weak disturbance from the west will keep clouds around the area tonight and then bring a few pockets of freezing drizzle to the area in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees with a brisk southeast breeze.

There may be a few icy patches in the area Saturday morning from freezing drizzle before temperatures climb above freezing in the midday hours. We’ll have mist and drizzle in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-30s and a light south breeze.

There will be a chance on freezing drizzle in the early morning Saturday. Mist and drizzle will be possible in the afternoon with high temps in the 30s. (KTTC)

Sunday looks dry but mostly cloudy with light winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

After a cloudy and fairly quiet Monday that will feature high temperatures in the mid-30s, a large storm system will work its way into the region from the west, bringing unsettled weather for the middle of the week. We’ll have rain and snow showers on Tuesday with a little more snow that may mix with rain on Wednesday and light snow looks to taper off on Thursday. At this point, there are so many variables in the midweek forecast, there’s no way to know how much snowfall we may be expecting. High temperatures will cool from the upper 30s to the low 30s through the course of the week and overnight lows will be slightly below freezing.

High temps will be in the 30s for the next several days. Wintry precipitation is possible early Saturday and again during the middle portion of next week. (KTTC)

Drier, colder air will settle into the region late next week and for the following weekend, bringing a chance for some sunshine at long last. High temperatures will be in the 20s late in the week and potentially for a longer stretch of days beyond.

Temps will be slightly warmer than average for the next several days before colder, drier air settles in after next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.