Snow removal parking restrictions in Downtown Rochester Sunday, Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you parking in downtown Rochester overnight, you need to be aware of some restrictions going into place starting Sunday.

City crews will be removing snow from downtown area streets between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The city of Rochester said all vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed. Anyone reporting a missing vehicle should notify the Law Enforcement Center.

Drivers should see “No Parking” notices on the following streets:

3rd Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)

4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)

4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 6th Ave. SW

1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”

2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW

7th St SW from 5th Ave SW to 6th St. SW

5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW

Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South

Center St. from 7th Ave. West to 3rd Ave West.

1st St. NE from Broadway to dead end east of Civic Center Dr. NE

2nd St. South from 1st Ave SW to Civic Center Dr.

2nd St. SW from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

2nd St. SW from 12th Ave SW to 13th Ave. SW

3rd St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE

9 ½ St SE from 1st Ave. SE to 3rd Ave SE

1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE

1st Ave SE from 4th St. SE to one block south.

4th Ave SE from 4th St. SE to 5th St. SE

2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to dead end north of 3rd St. NW

3rd St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to Broadway

2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW

1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 7th Ave. NW

5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW

12th Ave. NW from 2nd St. SW to 1st St. SW

13th Ave. NW from 2nd St. SW to 1st St. SW

5th Ave. SW from 2nd St. SW to 4th St. SW

6th Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 1st St. SW

7th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to Center St. W

14th Ave SW from 2nd St SW to south mid-block

Here is a link to a map showing the affected streets.

