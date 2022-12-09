Rochester figure skater makes her way back to Minnesota in Disney on Ice

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sarah Santee, a figure skater who previously skated as a member of Rochester Figure Skating Club, has made her way back to the “land of 10,000 lakes” as a principal skater in Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero.

Santee will perform in her home state for the first time since joining the Disney on Ice cast 7 years ago.

Santee performs as Ariel in Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero performing couples skating, solo skating, and even performing aerial acts.

Disney on Ice Presents Find Your Hero has eight shows at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul starting tonight, Dec. 8 running through Sunday, Dec. 11.

