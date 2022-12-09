Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm system moved through the region Friday, bringing snowy conditions.

Road conditions are problematic as snowfall totals will reach three to seven inches in much of the area with slightly lighter amounts north of Rochester.

Snow will slowly wind down from west to east in the late morning and the afternoon will be blissfully dry, giving us a chance to work on snow removal.

Stay up to date with current road conditions in Minnesota here.

Stay up to date with current Iowa road conditions here.

