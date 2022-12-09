Pick-up holiday treats at Bear Creek Cookie Classic

decorated holiday cookies
decorated holiday cookies((Source: The Crumbling Cookie))
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Bear Creek Cookie Classic is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 - 11 a.m.

For just $10 per pound, you can get an assortment of holiday cookies while supporting a good cause.

All proceeds benefit Bear Creek Services; a nonprofit organization that supports over 100 people who have disabilities or brain injury.

Bear Creek Services is located at 3108 Highway 52 North in Rochester.

There will be disposable masks and gloves provided. Plastic containers and carry-out bags are also provided.

Bear Creek Services is still taking volunteer bakers until 8 p.m. Friday night. It is seeking holiday-themed cookies, breads, candies, caramels, fudge, pies, and gluten/sugar free treats. Bring donations in a disposable container.

Cash, check or credit card is accepted at check-out.

If you can’t attend the event, you can still donate to the Cookie Classic by giving an online donation here.

Bear Creek Services website can be found here.

Closings and Delays
