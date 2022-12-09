Overdoses up across Olmsted County and Minnesota

Drug Issues in Olmsted County
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Drug issues are very prevalent across the country, the state and Olmsted County.

For the past few years, the number of overdose deaths and resuscitations have continued to rise in the county. The majority of these overdoses involve drugs like cocaine, opioids and marijuana that are laced with fentanyl.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says in the past four years, the county has become a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area or HIDA.

”Parents, everyone. I don’t care who it is,” Torgerson said. “We have to advise them again and again and again that any kind of illicit drugs taking everything where you don’t know what it is. If somebody says, here’s a pill. This was really good... You don’t know what it is.”

The Sheriff’s office has had drug trafficking cases that have gone up to Duluth, Wisconsin and back to down into Iowa.

The Sheriff says while the number of drug trafficking cases are increasing and the amount of drugs involved in each case is also increasing.

The sheriff’s office has also issued Narcan to each of its first responders. Sheriff Torgerson says the deputies use the life-saving drug at least one a day to reverse and overdose.

