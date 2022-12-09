One arrested after assault at Rochester Community Warming Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was arrested early Friday morning after an assault at the Community Warming Center in downtown Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), police were called to the center on the 200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 3 a.m. after 43-year-old Justin Milsap allegedly hit a 30-year-old man across the face with a mason jar.

The victim was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to be treated for a cut above his eye.

Milsap walked away from the center and was arrested near Civic Center Drive.

He is recommended a charge of 5th degree assault.

