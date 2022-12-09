MnDOT prepares roads for winter weather in southeast Minnesota

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Winter weather is expected in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa tonight into Friday and MnDot has been working diligently to keep area roads clear and safe.

KTTC Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy, spoke with John Lutzi, assistant supervisor of Rochester maintenance about how MnDot has prepared for tonight’s weather.

More information can be found in the attached video.

Up-to-date road conditions in Minnesota can be found here.

