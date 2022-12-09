Jolly Trolley Holiday Tours available in Rochester

Jolly Trolley Tour
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Jolly Trolley is out and about on most weeknights and weekends in December in Rochester.

On the tour you will see some of the best spots for Christmas lights in Rochester, and you will also get to see Santa at his workshop on some of the nights.

Here is a list of the Jolly Trolley Tour dates and how to get tickets.

It was partnering with the Northern Lights Festival at the Mayo Civic Center, but that event has been canceled.

