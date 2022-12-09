Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals for at least 4 besides Trump

The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues as he grapples with two federal probes. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, WZTV, WLUK, DEPT OF JUSTICE, NPR)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - Sources close to the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection said members are considering making at least four criminal referrals in addition to former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department.

The list is said to include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Two former Trump legal advisers, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, are also said to be in consideration for criminal referrals.

One committee member has said that anyone who engaged in criminal action needs to be held accountable.

If the Department of Justice moves ahead with the committee’s recommendations, the charges would be related to the attempt to overthrow a presidential election and bypass the Constitution.

Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said the committee could make a final decision on criminal referrals when it meets virtually on Sunday.

The select committee plans to submit its final report on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

