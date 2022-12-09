ICE officer coerced sex from immigrant victims, feds say

ICE officer accused of using his position to coerce sex from immigrant victims, Feds say
By Mary LeBus and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer was indicted Thursday morning by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting immigrant victims, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew Golobic, 51, of Cincinnati, worked as a deportation officer with ICE assigned to the Blue Ash office from 2006 to 2020.

Golobic supervised the female victims as part of his role with the Alternatives to Deportation Program, the indictment said.

The program allows certain asylum seekers and other immigrants who ICE determined to be a low risk to public safety to remain in their communities while their case is pending.

According to the indictment, Golobic allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused the victims over the course of about two years.

Golobic allegedly directed an individual to make misleading statements to another person to prevent reporting Golobic’s actions to ICE, according to the indictment.

Court documents say Golobic “deleted certain applications, image files, and messages on his phone with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence a matter within the FBI’s jurisdiction,” following his interview with federal agents.

A federal grand jury indicted Golobic on seven counts: one count of sex trafficking by means of force, fraud, or coercion; one count of sex trafficking obstruction; two counts of deprivation under color of law; two counts of tampering with a witness by corrupt persuasion and misleading conduct; and one count of destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

Golobic could face life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Anyone with information about the allegations against Golobic can call the tipline at (513) 979-8353 or email ICEOfficerComplaints@fbi.gov.

