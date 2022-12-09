FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow and minor icing likely tonight

Difficult travel is expected overnight and Friday morning
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a calm and quiet Thursday across the region as we await our latest winter weather-maker later tonight. The initial arrival time for snow has been pushed back slightly, which means a smooth evening commute for everyone area-wide. Snowfall and a wintry mix are expected to arrive in Mason City and parts of North Iowa around 9 pm, the Rochester area around 11 pm/midnight, and the Mississippi River around 2 am. Overnight temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Snow arrival time
Snow arrival time(KTTC)

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9 pm Thursday until Noon on Friday for the counties in purple and a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Midnight until 6 am Friday for the counties in pink.

Weather Alerts
Weather Alerts(KTTC)

Widespread snowfall is expected overnight with the highest totals expected in the Albert Lea and Mason City regions. Anywhere from 1-5″ of snow is expected to accumulate by Friday morning. Some minor icing is also possible, mainly south of I-90. Snowfall will gradually taper off after 9 am with flurries possible until the Mississippi River through Noon. The remainder of the day will be quiet and cloudy with highs in the low 30s and light east winds at 5-10 mph.

Snowfall amounts
Snowfall amounts(KTTC)

Anticipate a difficult commute overnight and Friday morning as travel will be impacted across the region. There may still be a few issues during the midday, but road conditions should improve throughout the day on Friday.

travel impacts
travel impacts(KTTC)

Light drizzle and snow are possible Saturday morning with clouds remaining for the afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected, but watch out for a few slick spots on the road. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonably warm in the low to mid-30s with light southeast winds at 3-8 mph. The second half of the weekend looks to be quieter with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low to mid-30s.

Monday looks to start off the new work week on a quiet note before more active weather returns for the midweek. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday with highs in the mid-30s. Our next weather-maker looks to arrive overnight and bring all types of precipitation to the region. A mix of rain and snow is possible Tuesday and Wednesday before becoming all snow Thursday. Temperatures will range from the low to mid-30s.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

